Kentucky Lottery players have the chance to win a free trip to New York City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery players now have a chance to be the first millionaire of 2020 and celebrate on national television!
The Kentucky Lottery says five people with losing Powerball tickets could win a trip to New York City on New Year’s Eve.
They'll also have a chance to compete for a one million dollar prize.
Five people will win a four day trip for two to New York City from December 29 to January 3nd.
Entries must be submitted by September 29.
