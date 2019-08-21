Leitchfield man arrested on attempted rape charge

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Leitchfield man was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Wednesday.
According to the Leitchfield Police, Milton (Joey) Higdon, 55, knocked on the victim’s door and told the woman who answered that he wanted to speak with her. According to the victim, when she told Higdon to leave, he forced himself into the woman’s home and told her he was “going to rape her” before dragging her into a bedroom.
The victim was able to fight off Higdon and run to a neighbor for help. The victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.
Higdon was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and first degree rape (attempted).
He’s being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
Police say additional charges are pending.
