LMPD investigating after several shot in Park Duvalle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after several people were shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
According to LMPD, three people were shot at a home on 2800 block of Wyandotte Ave around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. LMPD says all three of them are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
The names, ages and genders haven’t been released.
It’s unclear if there are any suspects or arrests in the shooting.
