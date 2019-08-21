LMPD investigating after several shot in Park Duvalle

Three people were shot at a home in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Makayla Ballman | August 21, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 4:11 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after several people were shot in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Three people were rushed to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot at a home in Park Duvalle.
According to LMPD, three people were shot at a home on 2800 block of Wyandotte Ave around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

They were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. LMPD says all three of them are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The names, ages and genders haven’t been released.

It’s unclear if there are any suspects or arrests in the shooting.

