LMPD responds to shooting in Chickasaw
The shooting happened near I-264 and Virginia Avenue (Source: Raycom images)
By Makayla Ballman | August 21, 2019 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 4:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are responding to the third shooting of the day, this time in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened around 4:38 Wednesday afternoon, near Virginia Ave and I-264.

The victim’s current condition is unknown. It’s unclear if the victim will be transported to the hospital.

It’s also unclear if LMPD has made any arrests or if there are any suspects.

This makes the fifth person to be shot inside the Metro since 3 p.m.

