MSD closes intersection at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue due to cave-in
By Makayla Ballman | August 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 5:37 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Sewer District has determined that the dip in the roadway on 15th Street at Wilson Avenue was caused by a collapse of a sewer pipe under the intersection.

MSD says the indention in the road was actually a cave in.
Work is still underway to complete the damage assessment.

After 108 years of service, the bricks that form the bottom of this 45-inch pipe unraveled at a point where it meets one of the largest pipes in MSD’s sewer system, the 162-inch Southern Outfall. Bricks were pushed away by the force of the water flowing through the system, causing the dirt surrounding the pipe to wash away.

Crews are installing a temporary “pump-around,” which allows MSD to pump wastewater through a pipe along the surface of the roadway, then put the flow back into the sewer system at another manhole. Customers will see no interruption of service.

Traffic detours are in place.

There is no estimated time of completion.

