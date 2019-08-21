Neighbors share importance of Colonial Gardens reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Colonial Gardens in the Iroquois neighborhood is now open for business.
The property is located right across the street from Iroquois Park.
“When I had people coming from out of town, I would say don’t go down New Cut because I didn’t want them to see Colonial Gardens,” said neighborhood resident Noah Polk.
“The property was deteriorating,” said Gary Embry who’s lived in the Iroquois neighborhood for nearly a decade.
The former zoo, beer garden and nightclub lost its flavor years ago.
In 2013 the city planted a new seed for the garden and bought the property. Underhill Associates took on the $6.2 million project.
”It’s just going to be a cool space for the whole community to gather together because we don’t really have that,” said Polk.
Polk lives walking distance from the gardens. He said after Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, he’s ready to bring people down New Cut Road again.
“Especially us on Kenwood,” said Polk. “It’s going to be great to be able to walk right there.”
”It’s coming faster than I thought,” said Embry.
Embry has watched the fall and rise of Colonial Gardens from his porch. He was shocked to hear Taco Luchador is the first restaurant to move in and that more businesses are on the way.
“It gives people a lot more options without having to go other places,” said Embry.
The mayor, developers and local leaders said they knew this project had to happen. Embry and his neighbors said after passing an eye sore for years. He’s happy everyone was on the same page.
“[We can] have some options to go out to eat.”
The next business expected to open is Union 15 Pizza.
