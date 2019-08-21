New Bellarmine students participate in service day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 600 new students at Bellarmine University visited more than 25 locations throughout Louisville for the annual “Knights in Action” service initiative.
“This is part of a like a leadership type summit to get us some leadership experience as first year students," incoming freshman Caraline Baker said. "It’s definitely part of the mission of our institution is service. So I’m really excited to be here on my third day of school already serving the community.”
This is the first of many service and community engagement opportunities these new students will experience during their time at Bellarmine.
In all, approximately 3,500 undergraduate and graduate students will study at Bellarmine this year.
The first day of classes at Bellarmine is on Thursday.
