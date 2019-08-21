State teachers’ union responds to Bevin’s latest jab at educators

(WAVE) - Kentucky educators are firing back at Gov. Matt Bevin following comments he made in a radio interview, suggesting sickouts in Frankfort this year were an excuse for teachers to get a paid day off.
“This same bill came forward again this summer when nobody was in school, and nobody showed up,” Bevin told Cincinnati radio station 55KRC. “When it’s vacation time, people are, uh, a little less worked up.”
Bevin’s comments reference the special session, but it wasn’t the same bill that sent teachers to protest outside the state capitol.
The pension bill that was passed over the summer only deals with regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, not the teachers’ retirement system that prompted more than 1,000 educators to converge on Frankfort for several days of protests back in the spring.
The Kentucky Education Association responded to Bevin’s comments with a statement of its own. It said, in part: “Educators protest to influence governmental action that affects public schools and public school students, not to get out of work that they love and believe in. For the Governor to suggest otherwise is, unfortunately, typical.”
