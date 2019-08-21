Student assignment committee continues work on new plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's one of the most controversial issues facing Kentucky's largest school district.
JCPS is revisiting the plan that determines where nearly 100,000 students get their education, and could be making some major changes.
Tuesday’s student assignment committee meeting focused on equity of access, specifically access to magnet schools.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said when parents and students were surveyed, they ranked choice as the most important factor in student assignment.
“So we’re looking at things like entrance and exit criteria, diversity in our magnet, transparency in acceptance so ensuring that when a family applies for a magnet there is transparency about how you get accepted, who is accepted, why or why not a student is accepted,” Pollio said. “That’s a big part of choice that we think is important in this review.”
The committee is scheduled to meet again in early September.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.