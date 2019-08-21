On 400th Anniversary, local group educates on lasting effects of slavery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Leaders of a project looking to educate Americans on the lasting effects of slavery, commemorate 400 years since slavery in America began.
400 years ago Tuesday, the first slave ships landed in America.
The History Untold 400 project commemorated the anniversary with a look at their projects, centered around educating people on the past, and that education leading to growth today and into the future.
“Once we're teaching young people about who we are and where we come from, they can own it,” History Untold Publishing owner Michan Daniels said. “It doesn't belong to anyone else. They can own it, they can speak on it when they understand how they contribute to this developing here.
The collective research-based initiative uses different strategies, including history, art and film to begin a dialogue they hope will heal all Americans.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.