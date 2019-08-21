Tractor-trailer hauling pizzas catches fire on I-265S; delays expected for several hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tractor-trailer carrying pizzas has caught fire on a busy stretch of Interstate 265, just in time for the evening commute.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News learned the incident took place at about 4:23 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-265, just before Smyrna Parkway.
Two lanes of southbound traffic were expected to be blocked for several hours.
It’s not clear what caused the tractor trailer to catch fire, nor is it known if anyone was injured.
