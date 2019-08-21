UofL basketball names three captains

Sutton, who graduated in the spring with a bachelor’s degree in sport administration, started all 34 games for the Cardinals last season while averaging 10.0 points (third on the team) and 6.9 rebounds (second on the team, 16th in the ACC). He was noted as one of the nation’s top ten “Glue Guys” last season by College Insider Jon Rothstein. The 6-5 wing from Louisville who played his freshman year at UNC Asheville enters his final season with 901 collegiate points (493 at UofL) and 639 rebounds (377 at UofL). He was 25th in the ACC in minutes played, averaging 31.4 per game.