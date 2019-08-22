Boys and Girls Haven pre-independent living program apartments reopen after fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An accidental kitchen fire almost one year ago destroyed several apartments and displaced several teens at the Boys and Girls Haven pre-independent living program.
On Thursday, those apartments reopened.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Teens in foster care displaced by fire at Klondike neighborhood apartment building
- Kentucky Colonels donation to aid Boys and Girls Haven fire victims
- Boys and Girls Haven young adults find temporary housing
- Volare to donate portion of sales, collecting gift cards for Boys and Girls Haven
- Boys and Girls Haven gets large donation from Highlands home
- Community rallies to help teens in foster care displaced by fire
“While teens and young adults across Kentuckiana are getting ready to return to school and move into dorm rooms, our kids are thrilled to be ramping up for a transition back into their home,” Boys & Girls Haven CEO Read Harris said. “Despite having to live in shared spaces for the last several months, these young people have shown true grit and resiliency throughout the ordeal.”
The Boys & Girls Haven Pre-independent living program is one of the few transitional, supportive living programs for both boys and girls in foster care in the state of Kentucky. The program offers fully staffed and supervised dorm-style living to provide young adults, aged 18-21, with the independence, accountability, and support needed to successfully transition from foster care to adulthood.
Individuals wishing to contribute directly to the fire recovery efforts at this time are encouraged to purchase apartment items from the agency’s Amazon Wish List.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.