Evansville man’s WWII dog tags found in Italy

McLean Co., Ky. (WFIE) - A dog tag lost for 75 years was returned to the rightful family.
Marion Yates entered the service in 1943 in Evansville.
He was overseas in Italy for two years, but when he was there he lost one of his dog tags.
Now that dog tag has found it’s way back to Calhoun where the family lives now.
Tanner Holbrook is working on the emotional story of how this piece of history found its way back home.
You can see the full story tonight on 14 News at 6.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.