FORECAST: More downpours develop this afternoon and tonight

ALERTS
- THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT: Locally heavy rainfall/ponding of water on roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Round one of heavy rain took place in the pre-dawn hours, now we await round two this afternoon.
This next one will not be as organized so timing will vary on location with such a scattered nature to the downpours. Just keep in mind some of the thunderstorms could contain rainfall rates up to 2” per hour.
The downpours will fade at times this evening and re-develop overnight into early Friday. We need the rainfall as we officially entered a drought status this week in the Metro.
Rain chances will fade north to south on Friday with a really nice weekend in store! Two more cold fronts next week look to bring additional rain chances to the area.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.