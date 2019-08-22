FORECAST: Periods of showers, thunderstorms bring needed rainfall

ALERTS
- TONIGHT: Pockets of heavy rain early this evening and again overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the early evening hours with another round expected overnight into early Friday morning.
Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by early Friday. Rain chances fade mid to late morning across the viewing area Friday with improvement in store for the high school football games Friday evening.
Expect temperatures in the lower 80s Friday afternoon and even better weather for the weekend with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Additional rain chances return in a scattered fashion through the first half of next week.
