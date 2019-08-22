FORECAST: Weekend starts with fall preview

Only scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s by early Friday. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Harned | August 22, 2019 at 5:12 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 10:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s by early Friday.

Rain chances fade mid to late morning across the viewing area Friday, with improvement in store for the high school football games Friday evening.

Expect temperatures in the lower 80s Friday afternoon and even better weather for the weekend with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Additional rain chances return in a scattered fashion through the first half of next week.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday night, Aug. 22, 2019

