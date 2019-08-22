Former Louisville priest found guilty of sexual abuse denied appeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville priest found guilty of sexual abuse has been denied an appeal by the state Supreme Court.
In 2016, Father Joseph Hemmerle was convicted in Meade County on one count of inappropriate touching. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
The charge comes from an incident in 1973 where Hemmerle molested a 10-year-old boy at the summer camp he was attending, Camp Tall Tree.
This isn’t the first time Hemmerle has been denied an appeal. In January 2019, Hemmerle’s appeal was also denied.
