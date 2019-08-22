Indiana University Southeast campus holds move-in day

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana University Southeast campus was filled with excited, anxious and emotional students Thursday.
Hundreds of freshman moved in to start their college careers with the help of students who have mastered the move in hassle.
Indiana University Sophomore Eve Lacefield, 19, is majoring in biology and criminal justice. Lacefield said she’s been moving freshman in with her roommate and said watching parents and new students stress out, brings back memories. However, there’s one thing she hopes all freshman remember.
“If you don’t know your major yet don’t stress,” said Lacefield. “Don’t try and go ahead and pick a major just to say, you’re going to go into that. If you don’t want to go into biology if you don’t want to be a doctor don’t do that because you don’t need to impress your mom or dad, it’s for you So if you’re undecided go in undecided.”
The school’s chancellor Ray Wallace said he wants all parents to know their children will be cared for. He also said he sees championships in the future for the sports teams.
