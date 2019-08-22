Jack Daniels presents custom whiskey bottle to fallen Indiana officer’s family

Jack Daniels presents custom whiskey bottle to fallen Indiana officer’s family
Jack Daniels has honored fallen officer Robert Pitts by creating a custom whiskey bottle for his family. (Source: Robert Pitts' brother - Indiana Going Blue)
By Makayla Ballman | August 22, 2019 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 4:32 PM

INDIANA (WAVE) - Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has made a special bottle to honor an Indiana officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The brother of Terre Haute Officer Robert Pitts shared photos and a tribute to his brother on the Facebook page “Indiana Going Blue.”

“I can not begin to explain how much this means to me. For a company such as this to do something like this. I have no words,” Officer Pitts’ brother posted. "Jack Daniels dedicated eight men to work on this bottle..

Pitts’ brother said he even got to meet Jack Daniels barell man, Kevin Sanders. Sanders put the final approval on the bottle honoring the fallen officer.

“It was an honor to be able to give Kevin, a challenge coin and bracelet with Rob’s name on it,” Pitts’ brother wrote. “It’s another way that I know Rob will never be forgotten. On behalf of me and my family, thank you!”

Check out the full post below:

Shared from Officer Rob Pitts’ brother: I’ve kept this to myself, other than family, for a while now. Jack Daniels has...

Posted by Indiana Going Blue on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.