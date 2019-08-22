JCPS may appoint new board member at Thursday meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS may appoint a new board member at Thursdays special-called meeting.
The special called meeting agenda been modified to include a motion to appoint someone to the District Four vacancy. That’s the seat that represents Southwest Louisville.
Previously, Ben Gies represented the District Four, but Gies resigned in July to pursue other opportunities.
By law, JCPS must fill the seat by September 14.
The special meeting of the Board of Education will take place at VanHoose Education Center at 6 p.m.
