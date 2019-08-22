Kentucky’s leading hemp producer GenCanna is presenting sponsor of state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a first for the Kentucky State Fair, an industrial hemp company is the presenting sponsor for the fair.
GenCanna has a booth set up in the South Wing, focusing on education.
Fairgoers can learn about production and see a variety of products made from hemp.
There are even GenCanna backpacks for kids to color.
Company reps say industrial hemp has become more mainstream over the last few years with more people understanding the difference between hemp and marijuana.
“I think there’s still a little bit of confusion about what CBD is, which is a molecule extracted from the hemp plant,” GenCanna spokesperson Kathryn Robertson explained. “And so, they want to know ‘is that marijuana? Is that going to get you high?’ So, we’ve been able to explain to a lot of people the difference between the two plants and no, you won’t get high off of using CBD.”
They're also fielding questions from farmers, interested in growing the crop.
The process is similar to growing tobacco, except you don’t need as much water and the hemp doesn’t need to dry in a barn.
