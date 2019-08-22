KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville.
According to KSP, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a dispute at an apartment complex on Beauford Place around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they encountered an armed individual.
Police say as a result of the encounter, shots were fired and the suspect was killed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jessamine County Coroner.
According to WAVE 3 News’ sister station in Lexington, WKYT reports the name of the person shot and killed is James Crowe, 27.
Crowe lived at the apartments where the shooting took place.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.