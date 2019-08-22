New independent living option breaks ground in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Everlan by Dominion Senior Living has officially broken ground in Louisville.
The new independent living option is located off Hunting Road.
Everlan’s purpose is to serve seniors at the stage of life where life is meant to be enjoyed.
The new independent living communities will offer five-star cuisine, a first-class spa and fitness center, tailored wellness programs with access to medical services and uniquely curated experiences for all. Residents will also enjoy plentiful indoor and outdoor spaces to spend time with family and friends.
With the development cost coming in at $12.5 million, the Everlan of Louisville community offers 60,000 square feet of space with 56 apartments. These apartments feature 4 to 5 floor plans that range from studio to two-bedroom. The Everlan of Louisville will also bring 20 or more jobs to the community, providing exceptional growth opportunities.
