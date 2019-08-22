Norton Healthcare named official health care provider of Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare and the University of Louisville are teaming up to provide comprehensive medical care for college athletes.
As part of the agreement, Norton Sports Health will provide medical support for all of the UofL’s 23 sports programs, including conducting all sports physicals and providing access to Norton Healthcare’s network of sports health physicians, orthopedic surgeons, neurologists and primary care providers.
In addition to offering its team of health providers, Norton Sports Health will provide funding for athletic trainers on the sidelines, campus training rooms and state-of-the-art imaging equipment.
Care will also extend beyond physical health, and focus on mental health too. Norton Sports Health also will offer mental health services, including access to counseling and sports performance specialists.
