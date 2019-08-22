Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Dixie at 13500 Sappenfield Way, according to LMPD. A man was crossing Dixie eastbound to westbound and was hit by a car traveling north.
The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed and waited for officials and no charges are expected.
Dixie was closed between Pendleton Road and Watson Lane but has since reopened.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
