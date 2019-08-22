Portion of Dixie Highway shut down after pedestrian hit, killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have shut down part of Dixie Highway as they investigate a deadly crash.
The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday on Dixie at 13500 Sappenfield Way, according to MetroSafe. LMPD said a male was crossing Dixie eastbound to westbound and was hit by a car traveling north.
The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed and waited for officials and no charges are expected.
Dixie is closed between Pendleton Road and Watson Lane. No word on how long that closure will last.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
