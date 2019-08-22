President Trump declines gun reform meeting with Louisville Mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump made a brief visit to Louisville on Wednesday, but his itinerary didn’t include a meeting with Mayor Greg Fischer.
Monday, Fischer sent Trump a letter asking for a meeting to discuss gun reform.
But the president’s team replied that they were unable to accommodate the request.
In an interview on CNN Wednesday, Fischer said he understood.
“Well look, it is last minute," Fischer told CNN. "The president’s a busy person, we get that. All the mayors of America will be in Washington in early September and we trust he’ll meet with us then. But the big issue right now is the president does not need to be afraid. Gun safety reform is mainstream.”
Fischer is among 269 mayors from across the nation who signed a letter Aug. 8 urging the U.S. Senate to return to Washington and pass gun safety legislation. It came after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Fischer also made his case on MSNBC and NPR on Wednesday.
