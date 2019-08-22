Safety concerns force Ballard High School to move all home football games in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ballard High School will not host a home football game at Pat Crawford Stadium on campus in 2019.
The cement bleachers at the stadium have been determined to be unsafe and will be torn down.
“We said if we had to play in the parking lot we would, so with our schedule, we don’t have too much time to worry about it,” Bruins head coach Adrian Morton said. “We talked about eating an elephant and a steak the same way, which is one bite at a time, so right now we’re just focused on Doss.”
Ballard kicks off the 2019 season at Doss on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“It doesn’t matter where we play,” Bruins senior Josh Minkins said. “Coach Morton’s motto has been if you play in a parking lot, just play your hardest, don’t matter where you play at, so we’re ready for it, we’re gonna be the road warriors this year, so you know, I’m looking forward to it.” Minkins has verbally committed to UofL.
Ballard’s first scheduled home game, on August 30, will now be played at Male.
Locations for other home games against Christian Academy (September 13), Fern Creek (September 20), Trinity (October 11) and Scott County (October 25) are still to be determined.
