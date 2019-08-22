Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect on-and-off rain throughout the morning. Thankfully, the morning showers and thunderstorms will move at a decent clip reducing flash flooding concerns despite the heavy rain.
This afternoon’s storms may move a bit slower and repeated storms over the same locations may create localized flooding issues; south-central Kentucky has the best chance to see these issues.
In between the downpours, temperatures warm into the 80s this afternoon.
With the continued scattered storms and clouds overnight, expect lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Rain chances gradually decrease as Friday wears on and the front sinks further south. Highs tomorrow and Saturday max out in the low 80s.
The weekend begins on a pleasant note with lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures.
Isolated downpours are possible late Sunday into Monday as another system pushes towards us.
