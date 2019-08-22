Second arrest made in 2016 Bardstown murder

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - In a matter of five days, there were some big development in connection to a 2016 Bardstown murder. Two people have been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wayne Unseld, 61.
On June 3, 2016, someone shot Unseld above what used to be the Broken Tee Nite Club on West Stephen Foster Avenue in Bardstown. He later died at the hospital.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made 3 years after Bardstown nightclub homicide
“That’s when we were kind of like ‘oh my gosh really?’” Heather Hill, Unseld’s daughter said. “'Why? Who would do such a thing?' That’s the question we’ve got.”
Hill and her brother Michael Unseld have waited and wondered for three years who killed their father and why.
“Did you make him suffer?” Unseld said. “Was it quick?”
“I kind of thought at some point in time maybe people had forgotten and maybe we were the only ones still out there wanting answers,” Hill said. “Then we got the unexpected call that they had arrested someone. And it kind of gave us hope that okay they hadn't forgotten and we're heading in the right direction now.”
On Friday August 16, 2019, Bardstown police arrested Robert Tate, 26, and charged him with murder. An arrest slip says witnesses told detectives Tate admitted to killing Unseld.
“Once you think you come to terms with what's going on, you're thrown into another loop of hey guess what. we arrested someone else,” Hill said.
Just four days after Tate’s arrest, on Tuesday Aug. 20, Bardstown police arrested Evan Lyons, 25, for conspiracy to murder in the case. He was also arrested for a probation violation and drug charges. An arrest slip says an eye witness said Lyons “acted with Zachary Tate in the murder.”
Hill and Unseld are both processing the new development. They said it gives them a bit of hope and closure, but they still have a lot of questions.
“I don't know which one was worse: not knowing who it was or having suspects and not knowing why or any other answers,” Hill said. “That's what's hard."
Unseld said he has never heard of the two men charged in the case.
“It’s mind blowing,” Unseld said. “I hope it gives hope to everybody else that’s got to deal with what we’re going through.”
It's unclear if Unseld knew Tate or Lyons.
Police have not released a motive.
Both men are in the Nelson County jail.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.