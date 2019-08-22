5 shot in violent Wednesday across Louisville

Three people were shot at a home in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, one of three shootings LMPD officers responded to Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sara Rivest | August 21, 2019 at 10:55 PM EDT - Updated August 21 at 10:55 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five people were shot across Metro Louisville in just an hour and a half Wednesday.

The three crime scenes were all within a couple miles of each other.

First, a woman was shot on Shadyside Drive around 3 p.m.

Forty-five minutes later, three people were shot on Wyandotte Avenue.

Several officers left that second scene to respond to a third shooting. At about 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot in a vehicle under an interstate overpass.

All victims were taken to University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Everyone is expected to survive.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating all three shootings.

