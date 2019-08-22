41st Hunger Walk set for September 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dare to Care Food Bank and Interfaith Paths to Peace have announced the date and time of the 41st annual Hunger Walk.
The Hunger Walk will be held at Waterfront Park’s Harbor Lawn on Sunday, September 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The two mile route for walkers and runners follows a flat and scenic loop through Waterfront Park and along the Ohio River. Organizers expect the crowd to again exceed 2,000 people and fundraising to exceed $75,000.
The Festival will include the Metro Parks Rec on the Go, a Kids Zone by KaZoing! with inflatables, musical entertainment, free snacks and refreshments.
To support Dare to Care’s efforts against hunger, participants can register online ($25 adults, $15 youth). With online registration, individuals can also seek their own sponsors to increase their impact on the fight against hunger.
Click here for more information and to register for the walk.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.