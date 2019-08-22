StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Tracking (3) cold fronts that will involve rain chances along with cooler, less-humid air! The thermometer will go through a bit of a yo-yo process over the next 10 days.
COLD FRONT # 1
Pushes in from the north Friday morning and should settle to the TN border by Friday night. There will be a risk for downpours at any point until the front clears your location. Drier air and cooler temps will move in Saturday with only a few hours in the afternoon spent in the 80s! Lows in the 60s coming our way as well. The front will return from the south Sunday as a warm front and we will start to bring the rain chance slowly back up at that point.
COLD FRONT # 2
Arrives Tuesday next week. Timing is favoring Tuesday night at this point. It will be warm and humid before it arrives...which will help fuel a good shot of rain and thunderstorms. Another punch of less-humid and slightly cooler air will move in next Wednesday.
COLD FRONT # 3
This one looks to be the strongest of the 3 yet has some timing issues to work out. It looks to push in next Thursday or Friday. Too early to know about t-storm coverage but a daytime passage could mean stronger t-storms. The air behind this one is MUCH cooler and drier. Highs may only make it into the 70s for many next weekend with some locations dropping into the upper 40s!! I will urge caution on the details this far out as there is still some vague data suggesting the front will be slower to push through due to the tropics. So hang tight! But I do like what I see so far!
