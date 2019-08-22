StormTALK! Thursday Edition

This one looks to be the strongest of the 3 yet has some timing issues to work out. It looks to push in next Thursday or Friday. Too early to know about t-storm coverage but a daytime passage could mean stronger t-storms. The air behind this one is MUCH cooler and drier. Highs may only make it into the 70s for many next weekend with some locations dropping into the upper 40s!! I will urge caution on the details this far out as there is still some vague data suggesting the front will be slower to push through due to the tropics. So hang tight! But I do like what I see so far!