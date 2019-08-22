Traffic Alert: Several Clarksville streets closed due to erosion

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Erosion near the Ohio River has forced the emergency closure of a few roads in Clarksville.
The city says it’s not safe for drivers to be on parts of West Harrison Avenue, Jackson Street and Croghan from Bailey Avenue to Summer Place.
Some people who live nearby didn’t get the heads up.
“We didn’t hear they shut down the road, we just drove home one day and the road was closed,” neighbor Kim Ferguson said. “But, we knew there was erosion on the road just from driving every day and seeing it.”
There’s no word on how long the repairs could take.
The roads will stay closed until they’re deemed safe to reopen.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.