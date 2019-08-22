Trinity prepares for difficult season opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity is used to playing into December, but the Rocks season ended after a 27-20 state semifinal loss to Male in 2018.
Trinity started 0-5 and finished 7-7. An aberration for the Bob Beatty Era on Shelbyville Road.
“It’s a passionate sports and after all these years I still love it,” Beatty said. “We’ve got a very tough opponent coming in here Friday night, so got to crack the whip a little bit and make sure we’re prepared. We’ve had a good week, had to go in the morning yesterday at 5 a.m., to beat the heat, but that’s all part of it. I think our young men are prepared and excited about the game."
Trinity hosts Carmel from Indianapolis. Carmel beat the Rocks 24-21 in the 2018 season opener in Indy.
“You find out immediately, when those lights come on and you play the type of opponent that we’re going to play,” Beatty said. “They return 14 starters, they beat us on a last minute drive last year and you know find out leadership, how are we going to react to adversity? We took a road trip last week and we were on the road about an hour and 20 minutes. We got up there and we did pretty well on some things and we’ve got to improve on some things.”
Trinity scrimmaged Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington last Friday. The Rocks Roman White returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Trinity won the scrimmage 45-0.
Trinity and Carmel (IN) kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Marshall Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.