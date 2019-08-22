True Story: Nike blowout led to McConnell’s fall, broken shoulder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You wouldn’t expect Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and basketball phenom Zion Williamson to have much in common, but WAVE 3 News has learned about a bizarre coincidence.
As you’ve probably heard, McConnell suffered a broken shoulder and recently had surgery to repair it after tripping on the patio of his Louisville home. WAVE 3 News found out there’s another part of the story you probably haven’t heard.
It’s all about the shoe, and it’s not something McConnell has been keeping under wraps. He even tweeted about it.
(Story continues below the tweet)
The thing is, people who liked the tweet on his campaign Twitter page probably thought he was joking.
He wasn’t.
The Team Mitch page on Twitter on Aug. 5 shows McConnell in his shoulder brace on one side, a blown Nike shoe on the other. It reads “First Zion. Now me.”
Of course, we all remember that famous video of the basketball star getting hurt last season when his Nike shoe blew on the court.
McConnell’s campaign told WAVE 3 News that while Zion certainly has a quicker step than the Senate Majority Leader, it’s a true story. The injury happened the day after Fancy Farm when McConnell was walking on his patio and the shoe came apart, causing him to fall and break his shoulder.
“The shoe he was wearing, the sole had completely detached from the shoe and that’s what got caught on the step.” Former McConnell Chief of Staff Josh Holmes said. “It was a Nike shoe, and we had all joked perhaps it had a self-destruct button, because just a month earlier he had been pretty critical of Nike for their decision to pull their Betsy Ross Flag sneakers.”
Holmes added that he and others in the campaign believe because the Senator has a lot of jokes on his Team Mitch Twitter page, people didn’t think it was real. The Senator did not contact Nike, and has no plans to.
