WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 22, 2019: Anniversaries

The Dirt Bowl marks 50 years of making memories in our community through a staple in our area – basketball. It is a six week tournament in the summer played now at Shawnee Park. Cheers to Janis Carter Miller and Ben Watkins for birthing it and celebrating it in a special way this year, culminating Sunday night with an awards banquet. Current NBA player Rajon Rondo played in it and former NBA players Wes Unseld, Artis Gilmore, Darrell Griffith, and Derek Anderson have as well. So did Ron King and George Tinsley, who played for the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA.