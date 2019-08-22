WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 22, 2019: Anniversaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is a milestone year for several local companies and events.
Among them:
The Transit Authority of River City – the public transportation system serving more than 12 million passengers and covering more than 12 million miles annually in Jefferson, Oldham, and Bullitt counties in Kentucky, and Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana. TARC celebrates 45 years of service to the community next month.
The Dirt Bowl marks 50 years of making memories in our community through a staple in our area – basketball. It is a six week tournament in the summer played now at Shawnee Park. Cheers to Janis Carter Miller and Ben Watkins for birthing it and celebrating it in a special way this year, culminating Sunday night with an awards banquet. Current NBA player Rajon Rondo played in it and former NBA players Wes Unseld, Artis Gilmore, Darrell Griffith, and Derek Anderson have as well. So did Ron King and George Tinsley, who played for the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA.
This summer marks 30 years for Kentucky Kingdom delighting people of all ages in our region. From the “must ride” Kentucky Flyer to the T3, Thunder Run and Storm Chaser, it is a roller coaster thrill ride. The Hurricane Bay Water Park and King Louie Playland add to the fun as does the flowers, plants, and trees ambiance.
An extra treat this year is the return of Halloscream on October weekends. Local ownership makes the amusement park particularly special.
And the St. Joseph Children’s Home just celebrated a special 170th picnic anniversary! The St. Joe’s Picnic For the Kids is a community treasure.
We salute all businesses and events marking special anniversaries this year!
