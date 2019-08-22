Zappos.com commits $1.5 million to UofL Athletics

The five-year commitment will be recognized with the Zappos name emblazoned above the Cardinal Stadium field suites. The money will also go towards refurbishing approximately 37,800 lower bowl seats in Cardinal Stadium that were among the original equipment installed during the 1998 stadium construction. Over the past 21 years, weather has faded the seats from their original red color. An industrial UV protective coating will be applied on the existing seats through a special process to restore the color and strengthen the seats. With the cost to replace the seats at over $6.5 million, the UV coating is a valid solution.