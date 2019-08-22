Zappos.com commits $1.5 million to UofL Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zappos.com has committed $1.5 million to the University of Louisville Athletics.
The five-year commitment will be recognized with the Zappos name emblazoned above the Cardinal Stadium field suites. The money will also go towards refurbishing approximately 37,800 lower bowl seats in Cardinal Stadium that were among the original equipment installed during the 1998 stadium construction. Over the past 21 years, weather has faded the seats from their original red color. An industrial UV protective coating will be applied on the existing seats through a special process to restore the color and strengthen the seats. With the cost to replace the seats at over $6.5 million, the UV coating is a valid solution.
In addition to the seats color losing their luster, the extra stock to replace damaged seats has been exhausted. In conjunction with the seat-coating project, all of the 3,000 bucket-style seats in Ulmer Stadium (softball) and Jim Patterson Stadium (baseball) will be replaced with new slat-back seats. About 1,000 of the extracted seats will also be coated with the UV protection and kept in storage as reserve stock for Cardinal Stadium.
The refurbishing and coating process has already begun, but will not be completed prior to kickoff for the Cardinals’ Sept. 2 season opener against Notre Dame.
Any seats not refurbished by the start of the season will continue to be done between games as the season progresses.
