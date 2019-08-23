Archbishop Kurtz provides an update into his cancer treatment

Let me give you a little update on my treatment. I now have completed four infusions of chemotherapy, which marks the halfway point. I should complete these cycles in early October. At the same time, I have begun to receive infusions for immunotherapy, which my oncologist tells me is the more successful path in dealing with the type of cancer I have. I continue to have great stamina and energy, and my oncologist encourages me to be as active as I can be. Because I am prone to infection, however, I need to stay somewhat isolated and away from crowds. The plan is for an October surgery to remove the prostate and bladder and then the great opportunity of my returning home. I can’t wait!