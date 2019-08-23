Behind the Forecast: Can schools be tornado-proofed

One school that’s taking extra precautions to keep their students safe is Bradie Shrum Elementary School in Salem, Indiana. Officials worked with Larry Timperman of Kovert Hawkins Architects and FEMA on a grant program to build Indiana’s first school safe room. The room is coded to handle 250 mph winds, an EF-5 tornado, and is built with hurricane-proof windows and thick walls can hold up to 1200 people. With about 1000 people on campus including students and staff, everyone at Bradie Shrum can shelter in the safe room. It does not look like a safe room though. It is a new addition to the existing building that is made up of four classrooms and a presentation room. Windows are hurricane-proof with thick poly-carbonate glass, shutters for those windows and strong doors, Lawrence J. Timperman from KovertHawkins architects explained in a WAVE 3 News interview. They were able to build this safe room with the help of a FEMA grant.