Big Blue Madness ticket distribution slated for Sept. 27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Tickets for the 2019 edition of Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena will be available Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions or by clicking here.
Tickets are free again this year for the annual spectacle in Rupp Arena, which will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more.
All patrons require a ticket to Big Blue Madness, regardless of age.
A limited number of line assignments will be issued to those camped out Friday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. All fans must be present to obtain their line assignments. All patrons with a line assignment must be in line by 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
At the request of campus public safety officials, fans wishing to line up ahead of time at Memorial Coliseum for ticket distribution are asked to do so no earlier than 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The athletics department will provide portable restroom facilities, but the use of permanent, wooden-type structures, portable generators, and propane tanks or other open flames used in cooking is prohibited due to safety concerns. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products are not permitted.
Big Blue Madness, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2019-20 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
