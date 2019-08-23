Cloudy with scattered showers today; pleasant start to the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our cold front continues to creep south into WAVE Country. Patchy fog has formed overnight as spotty showers continue to move through the region.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast throughout the morning and afternoon. These storms have the potential to track over the same locations repeatedly which may cause some localized flooding issues.
As the front moves south, we’ll gradually dry out during the evening with clouds clearing overnight. Clouds and rain limit today’s highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Saturday looks gorgeous with lower humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
After a sunny start on Sunday, clouds then rain chances increase for the second half of the day. The next workweek features multiple rain chances as highs remain in the 80s.
