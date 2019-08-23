Injury crash closes part of I-264 East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious injury crash has closed down the eastbound lanes of the Georgia Powers Expressway (I-264) at River Park Drive.
According to MetroSafe, the accident happened around 5:15 a.m. and involves a single vehicle from which a person was ejected.
The condition of the victim is not known.
Traffic backups extend north to I-64. Louisville Metro police are diverting traffic off the Sherman Minton Bridge onto I-64 East toward downtown Louisville. Eastbound traffic is being taken off I-264 at the River Park Drive exit.
The roadway is expected to shutdown for several hours while investigate the accident.
This story will be updated.
