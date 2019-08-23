Dog that fatally mauled Louisville toddler in May euthanized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dog that attacked a young Louisville boy inside a Chickasaw home at the beginning of May has been euthanized.
On May 2, Isaiah Geiling, 2, was attacked by a dog named King inside a residence in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue.
Geiling was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, but died from his injuries just a little over an hour after the attack.
King’s owner, the roommate of Geiling’s father, told WAVE 3 News in a previous interview that loved the dog, but he no longer wanted King and believed he should have been put down.
King underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine at Louisville Metro Animal Services following the attack.
Three people have been indicted following the deadly attack. Jack Charpring Jr., 50, and Sharon Charpring, 53, are charged with second-degree manslaughter and Jennifer Geiling, 25, faces one count of reckless homicide.
It’s not clear what the relationships between the suspects are, nor is it known how they might be related to Isaiah.
