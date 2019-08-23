Full-figured feline looking for the purr-fect home

2-year-old Bee-Jay weighs a whopping 26 pounds. (Source: Morris Animal Refuge)
By Berry Stockton | August 23, 2019 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 6:20 AM

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVE) - A pretty kitty in Philadelphia needs his fur-ever home.

He goes by “Bee-Jay” or “Mister B," for short. He’s two years old and currently housed at Morris Animal Rescue. But get this - he weighs 26 pounds!

To put his size into perspective, that’s about the size of an average toddler or two average-sized cats.

The Philadelphia shelter he calls home describes him as a “chonk," which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby house cat.”

Hundreds of dollars have been raised to help take care of Bee-Jay and his friends at the shelter, but they need homes. Anyone interested in adopting the full-figured feline can contact the shelter here.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More...

Posted by Morris Animal Refuge on Thursday, August 22, 2019

