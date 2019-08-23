High school student accused of giving pot-laced brownies to several classmates who went to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 15-year-old student at Woodward Career Technical High School is accused of giving or selling marijuana-laced brownies to six of his classmates, sickening four and sending them to the hospital, authorities said Friday.
The boy, a sophomore, was arrested at the school Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault, Hamilton County Juvenile Court records show.
He made his first court appearance in the case Friday morning.
A magistrate released him from detention to a parent on house arrest pending further order of the court.
The teen is in the custody of his grandmother, a court order shows.
Three of four students taken to the hospital after eating the tainted brownies have been released, school officials said.
“We had students who were pretty sick yesterday as a result of what happened. It wasn’t funny, it wasn’t a joke and perhaps that’s what they thought going into it,” CPS spokesperson Lauren Worley said.
They are investigating with Cincinnati police how the brownies got into the school building, who brought them, where the student got them and if any other students were involved.
School officials also said they believe the students knew they were ingesting the drug but may not have been aware of the consequences.
They were given the brownies at 12:39 p.m., according to a police report, and fell sick shortly after 1 p.m.
All of the youngsters will likely face some form of punishment, according to the school district.
Right now, however, school officials say their focus remains on the students’ health and well-being.
Parents will be notified of the incident.
School officials said they do not think any other students ingested the drug.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.