Jefferson County Board of Education appoints Joseph Marshall to District 4 seat

Jefferson County Board of Education appoints Joseph Marshall to District 4 seat
August 22, 2019 at 8:30 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:38 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) appointed Joseph Marshall to fill the open District 4 seat Thursday night.

A specially-called meeting was held at the Van Hoose Education center to appoint someone to the vacancy.

Marshall, 34, is a teacher at the West End School. The District 4 seat represents southwest Louisville.

A total of 13 people applied for the vacancy that was created when Ben Gies resigned in July.

Marshall is set to be sworn in as the District 4 board representative at the August 27 regular school board meeting.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.