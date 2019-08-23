Jefferson County Board of Education appoints Joseph Marshall to District 4 seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) appointed Joseph Marshall to fill the open District 4 seat Thursday night.
A specially-called meeting was held at the Van Hoose Education center to appoint someone to the vacancy.
Marshall, 34, is a teacher at the West End School. The District 4 seat represents southwest Louisville.
A total of 13 people applied for the vacancy that was created when Ben Gies resigned in July.
Marshall is set to be sworn in as the District 4 board representative at the August 27 regular school board meeting.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.