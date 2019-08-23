Louisville mom who volunteered for Missing in America is still missing

Leonard said Knabel has helped him in several searches for missing adults and children. Maricia Kidd, who’s known Knabel for 30 years, said Knabel had a recent round of bad luck which included being laid off from her job and her car getting totaled in a hit and run. Knabel used her phone minutes after leaving the house the morning of her disappearance, but hasn’t been heard from since. Friends also said she was too trusting.