Louisville Urban League holds graduation for Kentuckiana Builds program participants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, 18 men and women graduated from a program - that is helping change the direction of their lives.
The Kentuckiana Builds program is a six-week construction sector training and job placement initiative delivered by the Louisville Urban League and KentuckianaWorks with support from the Kentucky Cabinet for Education and Workforce Development.
Graduates earn three national credentials: National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Curriculum Certification; OSHA-10 and First Aid/CPR.
Kentuckiana Builds students engage with the Louisville Urban League through essential skills training, financial education, service navigation and job counseling during courses.
“Next steps, all of them either have a job or an interview for a job that they will be starting in the news few weeks,” said Lyndon Pryor with the Louisville Urban League. “That does not end their time at the league. So we will continue to follow up with them to make sure they are retained, help them along the way and make sure they are successful as they enter into this new career field.”
On-the-job training and construction job shadowing are provided through alliances with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, REBOUND, Inc. and New Directions Repair Affair.
To date, more than 200 individuals have graduated from the course and found work in construction trades.
